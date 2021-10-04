Watch chilling moment as Patriots crowd roars for Tom Brady’s return

Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium was absolutely electrifying.

New England Patriots fans came out in full force to embrace the quarterback that brought six Super Bowl titles over the span of two decades. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered the game with a 2-1 record and Bill Belichick’s team was carrying a 1-2 record.

Brady ran through the visitors tunnel in Foxborough for the first time in his career and did his traditional sprint down the sideline. He yelled “let’s go” and the crowd erupted as he threw up an enthusiastic fist pump.

Brady’s return back home will be remembered for years to come.

Tom Brady runs onto field at Gillette Stadium, does the "Let's go!" in the other end zone. Pretty cool, and weird. pic.twitter.com/HBFQofyQTY — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) October 3, 2021

List