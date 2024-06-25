Watch: Chiellini reacts after Italy late equaliser in Euro 2024 draw with Croatia

Watch as Giorgio Chiellini explodes with joy after Mattia Zaccagni netted a vital equaliser in the closing stages of Italy’s Euro 2024 clash with Croatia.

The Azzurri struggled to impress in their final Group B match at the European Championship and looked on track for a bitterly painful 1-0 defeat, until everything changed in the final minutes of the match.

Chiellini reacts to Italy equaliser

A quick counter saw Riccardo Calafiori lay the ball off to Mattia Zaccagni on the edge of the penalty area, where he curled it into the far corner, drawing Italy level to salvage a point. Chiellini, working as a pundit for the match, was all smiles and celebrating joyously in the studio.

“This is a goal.” 😱🎉@chiellini‘s reaction after Italy scored in the 98th minute was everything ❤️🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/HEaxB73nbc