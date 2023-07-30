WATCH: Chiefs WR Skyy Moore hauls in show-stopping sideline catch

The Kansas City Chiefs receiving corps has put on an absolute show in St. Joseph during the first week of training camp, and second-year pass catcher Skyy Moore has been among the group’s top performers.

He made another highlight reel catch during Saturday’s practice session, hauling in a ball near the sideline with a pretty toe-tap to keep his feet in bounds. This play was featured by the Chiefs’ official Twitter account, which posted a video of the grab shortly after practice.

Moore is one of the players who will look to step up in the absence of veteran receiver Kadarius Toney, who went down with an injury earlier in the week. With plays like this becoming routine for Moore at training camp practices, it is fair to wonder whether he might be able to unseat Toney and deep-treat Marquez Valdes-Scantling for one of the top spots on Kansas City’s depth chart heading into the regular season.

More News!

Chiefs OT Jawaan Taylor praises QB Patrick Mahomes' leadership

Bizarre Frank Clark statement on Chiefs-Broncos history: 'I wouldn't call it a rivalry'

Chiefs' Dave Toub says RB Deneric Prince is a 'special talent'

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire