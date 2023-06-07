WATCH: Chiefs WR Rashee Rice’s NFLPA Rookie Premiere video

Kansas City Chiefs second-round draft pick, SMU WR Rashee Rice, was among the 45 players selected to attend the NFLPA’s Rookie Premiere event back in May.

The event serves as a jumping-off point for rookies to learn about marketing, endorsements and managing their brands. They get hands-on opportunities working with NFL brand partners, such as Panini America, Fanatics, EA Sports, Sleep Number, Oakley, Funko and more.

One part of the NFLPA event included a full media day in their new NFL uniforms. We only saw a glimpse of Rice rocking his Chiefs jersey with full pads, but now we’re seeing the final results with some videos of the NFL’s newest stars.

Giants WR Jalin Hyatt, Vikings WR Jordan Addison, Texans QB CJ Stroud, Packers WR Jayden Reed and Rice all got their opportunity to be in the limelight with these slick videos of them in their new uniforms. You can check out Rice’s video at the top of the page.

