WATCH: Chiefs WR Justyn Ross comes down with terrific touchdown catch vs. Browns

Justyn Ross has wasted no time getting involved in the Kansas City Chiefs offense against the Cleveland Browns in the team’s preseason finale. After catching a pass early in the second quarter of Saturday’s game, Ross managed to make a spectacular leaping touchdown catch on his fourth target of the game.

Plays like this have made Ross a preseason legend in Kansas City, and his potential in the Chiefs offense has been the subject of endless speculation through training camp and the preseason. Ross seems to have settled into his role in Kansas City’s receiving corps in August and will look to make an impact as a consistent playmaker when the Chiefs take the field for the regular season in September.

Be sure to keep your eye on Ross as this game progresses to see his exceptional skillset at work, and expect him to be a featured player in Kansas City’s offensive approach later in the matchup.

