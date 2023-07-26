WATCH: Chiefs WR Justyn Ross makes impressive one-handed catch at practice

The Kansas City Chiefs are hard at work honing their craft in St. Joseph, Missouri, and their group of talented wide receivers continues to impress all fans in attendance at training camp practices.

Justyn Ross made one of the best plays at Wednesday’s workouts, hauling in a pass from Patrick Mahomes with a spectacular one-handed grab. The good folks at Kansas City Sports Network got footage of Ross’ impressive feat and posted it to Twitter shortly after the play was whistled dead.

Justyn Ross with a one-handed catch pic.twitter.com/yF4XE7ECus — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) July 26, 2023

Ross is competing for a spot on Kansas City’s 53-man roster after missing his rookie season due to a lingering injury from his days at Clemson. Though plays like this from practice may seem insignificant to some, Ross has been making them with uncanny regularity, and he is certainly one of the Chiefs’ top players to watch as training camp and the preseason wear on through the end of August.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire