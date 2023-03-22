WATCH: Chiefs WR Justyn Ross doing some offseason training

One of the biggest storylines to follow for the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason will be the progress of former undrafted free agent wide receiver Justyn Ross.

A former big-time recruit at Clemson, Ross missed his entire rookie season with the Chiefs when he wound up on injured reserve after undergoing off-season foot surgery. Ross’ status has been largely unknown throughout the year. Last we saw him, he was wearing a walking boot after surgery ahead of training camp. He did travel to Arizona with the team for Super Bowl LVII and appeared in the team photo for the wide receiver group.

Now, we’ve got a positive update on Ross with a video showing that he’s on the mend and working out to get ready for the 2023 NFL season during this lull at the start of the new league year. Arrowhead Pride’s Mark Gunnels screen captured a video posted to Instagram by TJ Brown of Top Shelf Perfomance.

Check it out:

Running hills isn’t exactly the most prolific workout, but it’s good to see that he’s back to doing work altogether. It wasn’t long ago that the 6-foot-3 and 210-pound receiver was having a breakout year as a freshman at Clemson with 40 receptions for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games played. Injuries have derailed his college and professional career to this point, but should he return fully healthy in 2023, he’ll have a chance to compete for a roster spot in Kansas City.

