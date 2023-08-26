WATCH: Chiefs WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette makes long touchdown catch vs. Browns

Ihmir Smith-Marsette has looked every bit the part of an NFL receiver during the Kansas City Chiefs preseason games and scored a 43-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter of the team’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.

Smith-Marsette’s long grab came after he was targeted on fourth down to extend the Chiefs’ drive downfield and baited a Browns defender into a pass interference call that kept Kansas City’s offense on the field.

Plays like these have made Smith-Marsette a fan-favorite in Kansas City and will certainly help him find work if the Chiefs decide to waive him next week when they cut their roster down to 53 players.

At this point, Smith-Marsette seems like an indispensable part of the team’s offense, but with so many standout receivers on their payroll, Kansas City will have some tough decisions to make as they assess their depth chart ahead of the 2023 regular season kickoff in September.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire