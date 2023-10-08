How to watch Chiefs’ Week 5 matchup at Vikings
The world watched Netflix chronicle the lives and careers of Patrick Mahomes and Kirk Cousins this past summer, and now they’ll watch the two quarterbacks face off in a Sunday afternoon Week 5 contest.
The Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) take on the Minnesota Vikings (1-3) at the latter’s house, and it’s a big one for both. The Chiefs need to keep momentum by extending their winning streak to four in a row, and Mahomes has a chance to capture a win over the last remaining team (besides the Chiefs) that he doesn’t have a win against.
The Vikings, meanwhile, need to win two straight to make up for a slow start of three straight losses. Minnesota was considered a playoff contender heading into this season, so their sitting under .500 to enter Week 5 was not expected by most.
Below, you can find some key information about Chiefs vs. Vikings, including TV, streaming, radio, and more.
How to watch Chiefs vs. Vikings on TV and stream online
Date: Sunday, Oct. 8
Time: 3:25 p.m. CT
Location: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.
TV: CBS
Broadcasters: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
Streaming: Paramount+
In-market live stream: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
How to listen to Chiefs vs. Vikings on radio
How to listen in Kansas City: 106.5 The Wolf, Chiefs mobile app
How to listen in Minnesota: KFAN 100.3 FM, KTLK AM 1130
You can find all Chiefs radio affiliates here via Arrowhead Pride. The Chiefs have radio affiliates in 13 total states: Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Texas.
The Vikings have radio affiliates across five states: Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
More Chiefs-Vikings gameday notes
Referee: Land Clark
Betting line: Chiefs -4 to -4.5
Weather: (Dome) Approx. 54°, partly cloudy, 15-17 mph winds, chance of rain 0%
Opponent wire site: Vikings Wire
Chiefs 2023-24 schedule:
Week
Date
Opponent
Time/Result
1
Thursday, Sept. 7
vs. Detroit Lions
Chiefs (0-1) lost 21-20
2
Sunday, Sept. 17
Chiefs (1-1) won 17-9
3
Sunday, Sept. 24
vs. Chicago Bears
Chiefs (2-1) won 41-10
4
Sunday, Oct. 1
@ New York Jets (SNF)
Chiefs (3-1) won 23-20
5
Sunday, Oct. 8
@ Minnesota Vikings
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
6
Thursday, Oct. 15
vs. Denver Broncos (TNF)
7:15 p.m. CT on Amazon Prime Video
7
Sunday, Oct. 22
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
8
Sunday, Oct. 29
@ Denver Broncos
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
9
Sunday, Nov. 5
vs. Miami Dolphins (Frankfurt, Germany)
8:30 a.m. CT on NFL Network
10
Sunday, Nov. 12
BYE
BYE
11
Monday, Nov. 20
vs. Philadelphia Eagles (MNF)
7:15 p.m. CT on ESPN
12
Sunday, Nov. 26
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
13
Sunday, Dec. 3
@ Green Bay Packers (SNF)
7:20 p.m. CT on NBC
14
Sunday, Dec. 10
vs. Buffalo Bills
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
15
Sunday, Dec. 17
@ New England Patriots (MNF)
7:15 p.m CT on ESPN
16
Monday, Dec. 25
vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Noon CT on CBS/Nickelodeon
17
Sunday, Dec. 31
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
18
Saturday / Sunday, Jan. 6 or 7
@ Los Angeles Chargers
TBD