How to watch Chiefs’ Week 5 matchup at Vikings

The world watched Netflix chronicle the lives and careers of Patrick Mahomes and Kirk Cousins this past summer, and now they’ll watch the two quarterbacks face off in a Sunday afternoon Week 5 contest.

The Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) take on the Minnesota Vikings (1-3) at the latter’s house, and it’s a big one for both. The Chiefs need to keep momentum by extending their winning streak to four in a row, and Mahomes has a chance to capture a win over the last remaining team (besides the Chiefs) that he doesn’t have a win against.

The Vikings, meanwhile, need to win two straight to make up for a slow start of three straight losses. Minnesota was considered a playoff contender heading into this season, so their sitting under .500 to enter Week 5 was not expected by most.

Below, you can find some key information about Chiefs vs. Vikings, including TV, streaming, radio, and more.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Vikings on TV and stream online

Date: Sunday, Oct. 8

Time: 3:25 p.m. CT

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

TV: CBS

Broadcasters: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Streaming: Paramount+

In-market live stream: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

How to listen to Chiefs vs. Vikings on radio

How to listen in Kansas City: 106.5 The Wolf, Chiefs mobile app

How to listen in Minnesota: KFAN 100.3 FM, KTLK AM 1130

You can find all Chiefs radio affiliates here via Arrowhead Pride. The Chiefs have radio affiliates in 13 total states: Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Texas.

The Vikings have radio affiliates across five states: Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

More Chiefs-Vikings gameday notes

Referee: Land Clark

Betting line: Chiefs -4 to -4.5

Weather: (Dome) Approx. 54°, partly cloudy, 15-17 mph winds, chance of rain 0%

Chiefs 2023-24 schedule:

