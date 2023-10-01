How to watch Chiefs’ Week 4 matchup vs. Jets
It won’t be Patrick Mahomes vs. Aaron Rodgers, but it will still be the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets in a Sunday Night Football showdown.
The Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) are set to take on the New York Jets (1-2) in Week 4, the first meeting between those teams since 2020. This was a highly anticipated game prior to the season’s start, hence the primetime billing.
Both the NFL’s schedule makers and football fans were pumped to see the first-ever matchup between Mahomes and Rodgers, but that fantasy clash continues to evade us after Rodgers sustained an Achilles tear in Week 1.
This marks the third time that fate did not allow Mahomes vs. Rodgers to happen. The first time came in October 2019, a game that Mahomes missed due to an injured knee. The second was November 2021, a game that Rodgers missed due to testing positive for COVID-19.
Alas, this Sunday’s affair should still be an exciting one as the NFL’s best quarterback takes on one of the league’s best defenses.
Below, you can find some key information about Chiefs vs. Jets, including TV, streaming, radio, and more.
How to watch Chiefs vs. Jets on TV and stream online
Date: Sunday, Oct. 1
Time: 7:20 p.m. CT/8:20 p.m. ET
Location: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
TV: NBC
Broadcasters: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth
Streaming: Peacock
In-market live stream: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
How to listen to Chiefs vs. Jets on radio
How to listen in Kansas City: 106.5 The Wolf, Chiefs mobile app
How to listen in New York: ESPN New York 98.7 FM, Jets mobile app
You can find all Chiefs radio affiliates here via Arrowhead Pride. The Chiefs have radio affiliates in 13 total states: Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Texas.
More Chiefs-Jets gameday notes
Referee: Alex Kemp
Betting line: Chiefs -9.5
Weather: Approx. 70°, partly cloudy, 6-7 mph winds, chance of rain 8%
Opponent wire site: Jets Wire
Chiefs 2023-24 schedule:
Week
Date
Opponent
Time/Result
1
Thursday, Sept. 7
vs. Detroit Lions
Chiefs (0-1) lost 21-20
2
Sunday, Sept. 17
Chiefs (1-1) won 17-9
3
Sunday, Sept. 24
vs. Chicago Bears
Chiefs (2-1) won 41-10
4
Sunday, Oct. 1
@ New York Jets (SNF)
7:20 p.m. CT on NBC
5
Sunday, Oct. 8
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
6
Thursday, Oct. 15
vs. Denver Broncos (TNF)
7:15 p.m. CT on Amazon Prime Video
7
Sunday, Oct. 22
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
8
Sunday, Oct. 29
@ Denver Broncos
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
9
Sunday, Nov. 5
vs. Miami Dolphins (Frankfurt, Germany)
8:30 a.m. CT on NFL Network
10
Sunday, Nov. 12
BYE
BYE
11
Monday, Nov. 20
vs. Philadelphia Eagles (MNF)
7:15 p.m. CT on ESPN
12
Sunday, Nov. 26
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
13
Sunday, Dec. 3
@ Green Bay Packers (SNF)
7:20 p.m. CT on NBC
14
Sunday, Dec. 10
vs. Buffalo Bills
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
15
Sunday, Dec. 17
@ New England Patriots (MNF)
7:15 p.m CT on ESPN
16
Monday, Dec. 25
vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Noon CT on CBS/Nickelodeon
17
Sunday, Dec. 31
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
18
Saturday / Sunday, Jan. 6 or 7
@ Los Angeles Chargers
TBD