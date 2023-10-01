How to watch Chiefs’ Week 4 matchup vs. Jets

It won’t be Patrick Mahomes vs. Aaron Rodgers, but it will still be the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets in a Sunday Night Football showdown.

The Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) are set to take on the New York Jets (1-2) in Week 4, the first meeting between those teams since 2020. This was a highly anticipated game prior to the season’s start, hence the primetime billing.

Both the NFL’s schedule makers and football fans were pumped to see the first-ever matchup between Mahomes and Rodgers, but that fantasy clash continues to evade us after Rodgers sustained an Achilles tear in Week 1.

This marks the third time that fate did not allow Mahomes vs. Rodgers to happen. The first time came in October 2019, a game that Mahomes missed due to an injured knee. The second was November 2021, a game that Rodgers missed due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Alas, this Sunday’s affair should still be an exciting one as the NFL’s best quarterback takes on one of the league’s best defenses.

Below, you can find some key information about Chiefs vs. Jets, including TV, streaming, radio, and more.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Jets on TV and stream online

Date: Sunday, Oct. 1

Time: 7:20 p.m. CT/8:20 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

TV: NBC

Broadcasters: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

Streaming: Peacock

In-market live stream: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

How to listen to Chiefs vs. Jets on radio

How to listen in Kansas City: 106.5 The Wolf, Chiefs mobile app

How to listen in New York: ESPN New York 98.7 FM, Jets mobile app

You can find all Chiefs radio affiliates here via Arrowhead Pride. The Chiefs have radio affiliates in 13 total states: Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Texas.

More Chiefs-Jets gameday notes

Referee: Alex Kemp

Betting line: Chiefs -9.5

Weather: Approx. 70°, partly cloudy, 6-7 mph winds, chance of rain 8%

