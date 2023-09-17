How to watch Chiefs’ Week 2 matchup at Jaguars
The Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) will look for their first win of the season in a Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0).
This game is a rematch of their 2022-23 divisional round playoff bout, which the Chiefs won 27-20 despite quarterback Patrick Mahomes sustaining an ankle sprain during the game.
This week, Kansas City will return two important players who were missing in their Week 1 loss against the Detroit Lions: defensive tackle Chris Jones, who returns after holding out due to a contract dispute, and tight end Travis Kelce, who is dealing with a bone bruise in his knee which kept him out in the first week.
The Chiefs will, however, be without defensive lineman Charles Omenihu, who was suspended for the first six games of the season.
The Jaguars, meanwhile, are missing a couple of depth pieces in their defensive back room, and have a couple of offensive linemen who are listed as questionable.
Below, you can find some key details about the game, including TV, streaming, radio, and more.
How to watch Chiefs vs. Jaguars on TV and stream online
Date: Sunday, Sept. 17
Time: Noon CT/1 p.m. ET
Location: EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.
TV: CBS
Broadcasters: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
Streaming: NFL+, Paramount+ (local markets)
In-market live stream: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)
How to listen to Chiefs vs. Jaguars on radio
How to listen in Kansas City: 106.5 The Wolf, Chiefs mobile app
How to listen in Jacksonville: 1010XL & 92.5FM
You can find all Chiefs radio affiliates here via Arrowhead Pride. The Chiefs have radio affiliates in 13 total states: Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Texas.
The Jaguars have radio affiliates across Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina — find the full list on their official website.
More Chiefs-Jaguars gameday notes
Referee: Adrian Hill
Betting line: Chiefs -3.5
Weather: Approx. 86°, cloudy, 7 mph winds, chance of rain 79%
Opponent wire site: Jaguars Wire
Chiefs 2023-24 schedule:
Week
Date
Opponent
Time
1
Thursday, Sept. 7
vs. Detroit Lions
Chiefs (0-1) lost 21-20
2
Sunday, Sept. 17
@ Jacksonville Jaguars
Noon CT on CBS
3
Sunday, Sept. 24
vs. Chicago Bears
3:25 p.m. CT on FOX
4
Sunday, Oct. 1
@ New York Jets (SNF)
7:20 p.m. CT on NBC
5
Sunday, Oct. 8
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
6
Thursday, Oct. 15
vs. Denver Broncos (TNF)
7:15 p.m. CT on Amazon Prime Video
7
Sunday, Oct. 22
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
8
Sunday, Oct. 29
@ Denver Broncos
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
9
Sunday, Nov. 5
vs. Miami Dolphins (Frankfurt, Germany)
8:30 a.m. CT on NFL Network
10
Sunday, Nov. 12
BYE
BYE
11
Monday, Nov. 20
vs. Philadelphia Eagles (MNF)
7:15 p.m. CT on ESPN
12
Sunday, Nov. 26
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
13
Sunday, Dec. 3
@ Green Bay Packers (SNF)
7:20 p.m. CT on NBC
14
Sunday, Dec. 10
vs. Buffalo Bills
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
15
Sunday, Dec. 17
@ New England Patriots (MNF)
7:15 p.m CT on ESPN
16
Monday, Dec. 25
vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Noon CT on CBS/Nickelodeon
17
Sunday, Dec. 31
3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
18
Saturday / Sunday, Jan. 6 or 7
@ Los Angeles Chargers
TBD