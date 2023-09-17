How to watch Chiefs’ Week 2 matchup at Jaguars

The Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) will look for their first win of the season in a Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0).

This game is a rematch of their 2022-23 divisional round playoff bout, which the Chiefs won 27-20 despite quarterback Patrick Mahomes sustaining an ankle sprain during the game.

This week, Kansas City will return two important players who were missing in their Week 1 loss against the Detroit Lions: defensive tackle Chris Jones, who returns after holding out due to a contract dispute, and tight end Travis Kelce, who is dealing with a bone bruise in his knee which kept him out in the first week.

The Chiefs will, however, be without defensive lineman Charles Omenihu, who was suspended for the first six games of the season.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, are missing a couple of depth pieces in their defensive back room, and have a couple of offensive linemen who are listed as questionable.

Below, you can find some key details about the game, including TV, streaming, radio, and more.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Jaguars on TV and stream online

Date: Sunday, Sept. 17

Time: Noon CT/1 p.m. ET

Location: EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.

TV: CBS

Broadcasters: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

Streaming: NFL+, Paramount+ (local markets)

In-market live stream: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

How to listen to Chiefs vs. Jaguars on radio

How to listen in Kansas City: 106.5 The Wolf, Chiefs mobile app

How to listen in Jacksonville: 1010XL & 92.5FM

You can find all Chiefs radio affiliates here via Arrowhead Pride. The Chiefs have radio affiliates in 13 total states: Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Texas.

The Jaguars have radio affiliates across Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina — find the full list on their official website.

More Chiefs-Jaguars gameday notes

Referee: Adrian Hill

Betting line: Chiefs -3.5

Weather: Approx. 86°, cloudy, 7 mph winds, chance of rain 79%

Opponent wire site: Jaguars Wire

Chiefs 2023-24 schedule:

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire