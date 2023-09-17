Advertisement

How to watch Chiefs’ Week 2 matchup at Jaguars

Wesley Roesch
·3 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) will look for their first win of the season in a Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0).

This game is a rematch of their 2022-23 divisional round playoff bout, which the Chiefs won 27-20 despite quarterback Patrick Mahomes sustaining an ankle sprain during the game.

This week, Kansas City will return two important players who were missing in their Week 1 loss against the Detroit Lions: defensive tackle Chris Jones, who returns after holding out due to a contract dispute, and tight end Travis Kelce, who is dealing with a bone bruise in his knee which kept him out in the first week.

The Chiefs will, however, be without defensive lineman Charles Omenihu, who was suspended for the first six games of the season.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, are missing a couple of depth pieces in their defensive back room, and have a couple of offensive linemen who are listed as questionable.

Below, you can find some key details about the game, including TV, streaming, radio, and more.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Jaguars on TV and stream online

 

Date: Sunday, Sept. 17
Time: Noon CT/1 p.m. ET
Location: EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.
TV: CBS
Broadcasters: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
Streaming: NFL+, Paramount+ (local markets)
In-market live stream: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

How to listen to Chiefs vs. Jaguars on radio

 

How to listen in Kansas City: 106.5 The Wolf, Chiefs mobile app
How to listen in Jacksonville: 1010XL & 92.5FM

You can find all Chiefs radio affiliates here via Arrowhead Pride. The Chiefs have radio affiliates in 13 total states: Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Texas.

The Jaguars have radio affiliates across Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina — find the full list on their official website.

More Chiefs-Jaguars gameday notes

 

Referee: Adrian Hill
Betting line: Chiefs -3.5
Weather: Approx. 86°, cloudy, 7 mph winds, chance of rain 79%
Opponent wire site: Jaguars Wire

Chiefs 2023-24 schedule:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time

1

Thursday, Sept. 7

vs. Detroit Lions

Chiefs (0-1) lost 21-20

2

Sunday, Sept. 17

@ Jacksonville Jaguars

Noon CT on CBS

Tickets

3

Sunday, Sept. 24

vs. Chicago Bears

3:25 p.m. CT on FOX

Tickets

4

Sunday, Oct. 1

@ New York Jets (SNF)

7:20 p.m. CT on NBC

Tickets

5

Sunday, Oct. 8

@ Minnesota Vikings

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

6

Thursday, Oct. 15

vs. Denver Broncos (TNF)

7:15 p.m. CT on Amazon Prime Video

Tickets

7

Sunday, Oct. 22

vs. Los Angeles Chargers

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

8

Sunday, Oct. 29

@ Denver Broncos

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

9

Sunday, Nov. 5

vs. Miami Dolphins (Frankfurt, Germany)

8:30 a.m. CT on NFL Network

Tickets

10

Sunday, Nov. 12

BYE

BYE

Tickets

11

Monday, Nov. 20

vs. Philadelphia Eagles (MNF)

7:15 p.m. CT on ESPN

Tickets

12

Sunday, Nov. 26

@ Las Vegas Raiders

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

13

Sunday, Dec. 3

@ Green Bay Packers (SNF)

7:20 p.m. CT on NBC

Tickets

14

Sunday, Dec. 10

vs. Buffalo Bills

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

15

Sunday, Dec. 17

@ New England Patriots (MNF)

7:15 p.m CT on ESPN

Tickets

16

Monday, Dec. 25

vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Noon CT on CBS/Nickelodeon

Tickets

17

Sunday, Dec. 31

vs. Cincinnati Bengals

3:25 p.m. CT on CBS

Tickets

18

Saturday / Sunday, Jan. 6 or 7

@ Los Angeles Chargers

TBD

Tickets

 

