How to watch Chiefs vs Raiders: TV channel, kickoff time, live stream

This week’s Sunday Night Football game features an AFC West showdown between the Chiefs vs Raiders. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

The two teams already went head-to-head earlier this season in Week 5, when the Raiders ended the Chiefs’ winning streak with a 40-32 upset, and now sit first and second in the division.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs lead the AFC West with an 8-1 record and are on the road to becoming the first team to repeat as Super Bowl Champions since the 2003-2004 Patriots. Mahomes, who signed the richest contract in American sports history in July, continues to prove that he is worth half a billion dollars. Earlier this season, the Super Bowl MVP became the fastest player to 100 touchdown passes in NFL history, doing it in just 40 games.

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders are on a three-game win streak after delivering a crushing 37-12 blow to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. RB Devontae Booker had 16 for 81 yards, with two touchdowns. RB Josh Jacobs had 21 carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns marking his second 100-yard game of this season and third career game of 100-plus rushing yards with two or more touchdowns.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders

Where : Allegiant Stadium

When : Sunday, November 23

Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel : NBC

Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

