WATCH: Chiefs vs. Eagles Mic’d Up for Super Bowl LVII

The NFL’s Game Day All Access has delivered the Super Bowl LVII Mic’d Up with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles, showing some of the best behind-the-scenes moments during the course of the big game.

During pregame warm-ups, a candid interaction between Chiefs QB coach Matt Nagy and QB Patrick Mahomes would tell the tale.

“This is what it feels like huh,” Nagy asked Mahomes.

“Yessir,” Mahomes replied.

“That’s good,” Nagy said.

“Great, baby,” Mahomes said. “Wait (until) after we win this shit.”

That was just the beginning. There are plenty of great moments for Kansas City fans to listen in on during this one.

Travis Kelce’s leadership was center stage. He encouraged Harrison Butker after his missed kick, saying, “You know we’re going to need that golden leg!” Of course, Butker went on to kick the game-winning field goal. Then he managed to hype up Kadarius Toney just ahead of his score in the second half.

A jarring moment was seeing just how much pain Patrick Mahomes was in after he rolled his ankle while he was tackled. His guttural moans of anguish showed you just how much pain he was in and battling through.

Another really cool moment was getting to see Isiah Pacheco’s energy on the sideline after his touchdown run. He’s the type of guy that the phrase, “run through a brick wall” was invented for.

There were some dramatic moments, like the no-catch ruling on Nick Bolton’s second fumble returned for a touchdown. We found out that Andy Reid actually wanted a timeout on the play that was broken where Skyy Moore ended up scoring a touchdown. The best part, in my humble opinion, was seeing the raw emotion after the clock hit zero.

Be sure to watch all the excitement in the video at the top of the page!

