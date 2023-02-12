Watch Chiefs vs Eagles Live Stream: How to watch Super Bowl 2023 today

Super Bowl Sunday is finally here! Today Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will go head-to-head with Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona at 6:30 PM ET.

The Eagles look to win their second Lombardi trophy in franchise history while the Chiefs–making their third Super Bowl appearance in the last 4 seasons–look to win the franchise’s third title. See below for a look back on how the Chiefs and Eagles made it to football’s biggest game of the year.

Journey to Super Bowl 2023:

What channel is Super Bowl 2023 on today?

Date: Sunday, February 12

Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: Fox

Who is the home team in Super Bowl 2023 and how is it determined?

The Philadelphia Eagles are the home team in Super Bowl 2023. The designated home team alternates each year between the NFC and AFC champions. If it is as odd-numbered Super Bowl, the NFC team is the designated home team. If it as even-numbered Super Bowl, the AFC team is the designated home team.

Who is performing the halftime show at Super Bowl 2023?

It was announced in September, that international popstar, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Rihanna will headline the halftime show at Super Bowl 2023.

When was the last time two Black starting quarterbacks played in a Super Bowl?

Never! This will be the first time in NFL history that two Black starting quarterbacks will go head-to-head for the Lombardi trophy. Click here for a look back at Black quarterbacks that have blazed the trail as well as a glimpse into the history of Black quarterbacks in the Super Bowl.

How many Super Bowls have the Eagles won in franchise history?

The Eagles have won just one Super Bowl title in franchise history, however, Super Bowl LVII will be their fourth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

How many Super Bowls have the Chiefs won in franchise history?

The Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in franchise history (1969 and 2019). Super Bowl LVII will be the franchise’s fifth Super Bowl appearance.

