How to watch Chiefs vs. Bengals in AFC Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

History could be repeated twice next Sunday.

The Cincinnati Bengals punched their ticket to the AFC Championship Game next weekend after roaring past the Buffalo Bills on the road 27-10.

No. 2-seeded Cincy will head to Kansas City to take on the No. 1-seeded Chiefs, who beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 on Saturday.

It’ll be a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game, where Joe Burrow and Co. upset Patrick Mahomes and Co. 27-24 in overtime to reach the Super Bowl.

When is the AFC Championship Game?

The Chiefs and Bengals will square off on Sunday, Jan. 29.

What time is the AFC Championship Game?

Kick-off time is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Where is the AFC Championship Game?

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

How to watch Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship Game

CBS will broadcast the game. Jim Nance (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter) are on the call.

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+, CBS Live TV, CBS mobile app, fubo TV (free trial)

What are the odds for the AFC Championship Game?

PointsBet, our betting partner, currently does not have a line for the Chiefs-Bengals game.

Will Patrick Mahomes play in the AFC Championship Game?

Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in the first quarter of the win against Jacksonville, but managed to return to action and close out the game.

His status is questionable going into Sunday, but the QB said he’s expecting to play.

What is the weather forecast for the AFC Championship Game?

The Bengals may experience similar weather compared to their game in Buffalo. Kansas City is expected to be 25 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday, with snow showers expected throughout the morning and winds heading north at 10 to 20 mph, according to NBC Chicago.

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.