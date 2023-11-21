WATCH: Chiefs Trent McDuffie, George Karlaftis sack Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

The Kansas City Chiefs defense has stymied the Philadelphia Eagles offense with a raucous pass rush that has kept quarterback Jalen Hurts on his toes through the first half of the highly anticipated Super Bowl LVII rematch in Week 11.

Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis both managed to get to Hurts late in the second quarter to give Kansas City another chance to add to its lead heading into halftime.

Check out their outstanding sacks here, and take note of their effort as they both emptied their tanks to give Patrick Mahomes a chance to do something special:

Trent McDuffie sacks Jalen Hurts and forces a fumble. Hurts recovers. McDuffie looks like Dawkins out there. pic.twitter.com/VkzDdpcQkB — DIE-HARD 🦅 Fans (@Eaglesfans9) November 21, 2023

These plays are demonstrative of Kansas City’s defensive resurgence in 2023 and helped keep momentum in the Chiefs’ favor in this consequential midseason matchup.

Expect McDuffie and Karlaftis to continue wreaking havoc on the Eagles offensive line as this game wears on to keep Kansas City in the driver’s seat until the final whistle blows.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire