Watch Chiefs’ Travis Kelce win home-run derby at charity softball event in Cleveland

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is proud of his hometown, as he speaks often about growing up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

On Saturday, Kelce was back in the area for Browns tight end David Njoku’s charity softball game. Before the action, Njoku had nice things to say about Kelce.

“He is one of the purest human beings I have ever met in my life,” Njoku told reporters. “Always means well.”

Kelce looked like a pure hitter at the plate as he cranked 11 balls over the fence during a home-run derby on Saturday. That helped Kelce defeat former Chiefs teammate, running back Kareem Hunt.

Mike Lucas of the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show shared video of Kelce winning the competition at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake, Ohio. That is the home of Class A Lake County.

Here is Kelce putting on a show, and he was pretty darn excited about winning.

Travis Kelce (@tkelce) beat Kareem Hunt in the HR Derby finale by a score of 11-10.



Here's Kelce's full final round, including the walk-off winner. He almost sent some of these out of the damn ballpark pic.twitter.com/8g4x57g9dH — Mikey McNuggets (@MikeLucasTV) June 8, 2024

Fans were thrilled to see Kelce.