WATCH: Chiefs TE Jared Wiley catches pass at OTAs
The Kansas City Chiefs added a promising tight end prospect to their roster in the 2024 NFL draft when they selected TCU tight end Jared Wiley.
A massive target with sure hands, Wiley should pair well with Travis Kelce in the Chiefs’ new-look offense next season, providing Patrick Mahomes a much-needed safety valve over the middle.
Though he will have to wait a few months to make his regular season debut, Wiley was seen catching a pass at practice this week, giving fans their first look at Kansas City’s newest tight end.
Check out the video that was posted by the Chiefs’ official Twitter account below:
Playin' catch. pic.twitter.com/E98z886l2m
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 28, 2024
While Wiley won’t be a starter for Kansas City in 2024, his potential to develop into the heir to Kelce’s throne has been a topic of discussion in Chiefs Kingdom since the draft.
For now, fans will have to wait to see if Wiley can live up to the hype.