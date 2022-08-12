WATCH: Chiefs rookie WR Skyy Moore mic’d up at training camp

Kansas City Chiefs rookie WR Skyy Moore was mic’d up for the first time at a recent training camp practice, and he didn’t disappoint.

Not only did the rookie show great energy, but he showed great promise with his performance on the field.

“Woo, let’s get it,” Moore yelled as he ran down the hill to practice. “Let’s get it.”

The rookie kept things light with his teammates on the sidelines.

“I’m getting old, bruh,” The 21-year-old said as he stretched ahead of practice.

As soon as practice gets started, you get to see Moore putting in some serious work during one-on-one and team drills. First, he beats rookie CB Joshua Williams with a nice comeback route. Then, he beats second-year CB Dicaprio Bootle off the line with a slick release. Later he beats veteran CB L’Jarius Sneed with just good old body control and physicality. In team drills, he had multiple wins against fellow rookie Jaylen Watson. You can see him making some things happen on a nice little end around to finish up the day of team drills as well.

It’s clear that Moore needs to work on is breaking the huddle after practice. His pre-practice huddle break got some praise from veteran WR Daurice Fountain.

“You sound like a real general there,” he said.

After a hot day of practice, Moore wasn’t able to inspire much energy from his teammates in his huddle break.

“Ice up y’all boys,” Moore said. “Make sure you get y’all body right. Keep them fluids in. Let’s build. Build on 3- 1, 2, 3. Build!”

It drew exactly two people saying, “Build!”

“We will never let Skyy break it down ever again,” Mecole Hardman said to the camera.

It was so bad that Marquez Valdes-Scantling made him carry his shoulder pads back to the locker room.

The rookie will learn, one day.

