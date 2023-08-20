WATCH: Chiefs rookie WR Rashee Rice makes long receptions vs. Cardinals

The Kansas City Chiefs may have found a special player in Rashee Rice after selecting the promising receiver in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft back in April. His training camp highlight reel was impressive, and Rice has been heavily involved in Kansas City’s second preseason matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday.

Rice made his first long reception early in the second quarter, hauling in a catch on the sideline on a pretty pass from backup quarterback Shane Buechele.

He followed up the long gain by reeling in another of Buechele’s throws later in the quarter.

RASHEE RICE GETTING LOOSE 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Rb9Qm83wib — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) August 20, 2023

Plays like these are expected from second-round picks, and Rice seems uniquely positioned to have a standout rookie season catching passes from Patrick Mahomes.

It is too early to tell if efforts like those he put together against Arizona will be regular occurrences in the regular season, but his standout performance on Saturday feels like a first taste of what is to come in 2023.

