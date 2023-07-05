WATCH: Chiefs rookie RB Deneric Prince’s offseason training continues

Before you know it quarterbacks and rookies will flock to Missouri Western State University for Kansas City Chiefs training camp.

While some players are out enjoying the Fourth of July holiday and their final days off ahead of the 2023 NFL season, Chiefs rookie RB Deneric Prince remains hard at work, training in near his hometown in the Houston, Texas area.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Prince was previously working alongside fellow rookie, Keondre Coburn, at former Chiefs RB Derrick Blaylock’s training center, Armed Sports Performance. He also worked with Harold “Coach T” Taylor of Taylormade 360 Elite Training, who shared some new clips on social media of Prince running some drills on Tuesday.

You can see the rookie working on his footwork, inside and outside handoffs and his pass-catching, the latter being extremely important in Andy Reid’s offense. That’s an area of Prince’s game that shined during OTAs and mandatory minicamp. It’s also one of the reasons he could see the field early in Kansas City.

Remember, Prince only caught 17 passes for 162 yards and one touchdown in college. Texas A&M and Tulsa didn’t utilize him in the passing game, but that won’t stop the Chiefs from unlocking that area of his game.

Earning the trust of Patrick Mahomes as a receiver during the course of training camp and the preseason will also be a big deal for Prince. Isiah Pacheco only caught 19 passes last season (combined regular and postseason). Clyde Edwards-Helaire caught 36 passes as a rookie back in 2020.

Advertisement

More News!

Chiefs Check-in: C.J. Gardner-Johnson's sour grapes Chiefs UDFA Spotlight: Harvard EDGE Truman Jones C.J. Gardner-Johnson says Eagles D-Line would have smashed Chiefs' O-Line on 'legit grass'

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire