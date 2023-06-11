WATCH: Chiefs rookie Rashee Rice gets locker room pep talk from Eric Dickerson

Kansas City Chiefs WR Rashee Rice got a pleasant surprise during the 2023 NFLPA Rookie Premiere event in Los Angeles last month.

The No. 55 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft was surprised with a special pep talk from SMU Mustangs legend Eric Dickerson during an after-party hosted by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin in Beverly Hills. Rubin surprised several incoming rookies with messages from players, coaches and others related to the NFL game who inspire them. They recorded a documentary short film titled, “The Locker Room.”

Fanatics shared a video on social media featuring NFL legends like Joe Montana, Aaron Rodgers, Calvin Johnson Jr., Jerry Rice, Peyton Manning, LaDainian Tomlinson, Rob Gronkowski, Davante Adams, George Kittle, Ray Lewis, Barry Sanders and more. They all spoke to a respective rookie, sharing words of wisdom as they enter the league.

Here's a pre-season pep talk from the Rookie Premiere that these @NFL rookies will never forget #FanaticsLockerRoom Good luck to all the rookies! pic.twitter.com/zZEeInX85I — Fanatics (@Fanatics) June 8, 2023

There’s only a brief glimpse of Rice’s chat with Dickerson. The two are attached as they both graduated from SMU and hold school records there. If we’re to assume these chats between rookies and legends were all equal, Rice was likely presented with a signed jersey of Dickerson’s with a custom inscription.

