WATCH: Chiefs rookie Felix Anudike-Uzomah shows off pass rush moves

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Kansas State product Felix Anudike-Uzomah with the 31st overall pick in April’s draft to bolster their pass rush. The young defensive end showed plenty of potential as a collegian but got off to a slow start at Kansas City’s offseason workouts and training camp as he recovered from an injury sustained during his 2022 campaign in Manhattan.

Now back to full health, Anudike-Uzomah showcased his elite burst off the line during the Chiefs’ 1-on-1 drills at Tuesday’s training camp practice session. Sports Radio 810 WHB got a great look at his exceptional rep and posted a video of the twitchy pass-rush move to Twitter.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah getting that work in today #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/c1sA3UBQvM — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) August 8, 2023

Anudike-Uzomah will be counted on to produce early in his rookie season after the suspension of lineman Charles Omenihu was announced over the weekend, He will pair with fellow first-round pick George Karlaftis as a presence on the edge for Kansas City’s pass rush, and should be able to make some plays if his impressive film from practice can translate into live-game action.

