WATCH: Chiefs rookie CB Jaylen Watson’s pick-six vs. Chargers

THE ROOK WITH A 99-YARD PICK SIX‼️ @jaylenwatson12 pic.twitter.com/fNZkRQL1wU — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 16, 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs have put a lot of faith in their rookies this season and for good reason.

Stepping up in place of injured first-round draft pick Trent McDuffie, seventh-round draft pick Jaylen Watson had a game-changing play against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 on “Thursday Night Football.” The Chargers had marched down the feel and had just a yard to go to score, but Watson had other plans.

The rookie jumped a route intended for TE Gerald Everett on the left side of the endzone, taking an interception 99 yards to the house for the score. The touchdown gave the Chiefs their first lead of the game.

Ahead of the game, Chiefs HC Andy Reid stressed that it didn’t matter the round that Watson was drafted in. If he can play, he can play. Well, it’s pretty clear that the rookie can play and his heroics could be the ticket that Kansas City needed to start the season with back-to-back wins. It certainly was enough to get the crowd back into the game after a very low-energy night at Arrowhead Stadium.

List

Key takeaways from first half of Chiefs vs. Chargers

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire