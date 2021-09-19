WATCH: Chiefs receivers tackle Ravens WR Sammy Watkins in pregame warmups

A trio of Kansas City Chiefs receivers ambushed their former teammate during pregame warmups ahead of “Sunday Night Football.”

After spending three seasons in Kansas City, WR Sammy Watkins left in free agency to join the Baltimore Ravens this offseason. The locker room in Kansas City is a tight-knit group and especially so in the wide receiver room. So, when the Chiefs’ receivers traveled to M&T Bank Stadium, you just know they had something special in store for their former teammate.

Ahead of the game, during pregame warmups, Chiefs receivers Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson ran up to Watkins. They acted like they were just going to dap him up and hug him, but they all three combined to playfully and safely tackle him to the ground.

Check it out:

How’s that for some pregame antics between former teammates. The Chiefs’ receiver room clearly still has a lot of love for Watkins even though he’s playing in Baltimore. The team does have that sign as you enter the facility that reads, “Come in as teammates, leave as family.” Well, family is exactly what Watkins is to Hill, Hardman and Robinson.

List