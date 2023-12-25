WATCH: Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco scampers for nifty wildcat touchdown vs. Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs had a hard time scoring points in the first half of their Week 16 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders but finally got on the board after a nifty touchdown run by Isiah Pacheco.

The second-year running back received a snap in the wildcat formation late in the second quarter and faked a pitch to Patrick Mahomes who was in motion against the grain. When the defense bit on the trick play, Pacheco scampered toward the end zone with space to work.

Check out the impressive play here, and be sure to notice how Mahomes sells the fake before Pacheco breaks free:

Trickery like this is typical of an Andy Reid offense, and with a potential playoff berth on the line, the veteran head coach is pulling out all the stops to beat Las Vegas on Christmas day.

Expect more unique plays to be called when Kansas City gets the ball back later in the game.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire