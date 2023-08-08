WATCH: Chiefs RB Deneric Prince takes off for long sideline scamper

Deneric Prince has been one of the Kansas City Chiefs’ biggest risers at training camp in St. Joseph and added to his impressive highlight reel on Tuesday after breaking off a long run up the sideline during practice.

Kansas City Sports Network got a great view of the highlight effort from Prince and posted a video of his scamper to Twitter shortly after the play ended.

Deneric Prince with a run down the sideline pic.twitter.com/BRlqKOFtnz — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) August 8, 2023

Efforts like this are becoming routine from Prince as he looks to make Kansas City’s 53-man roster ahead of the regular season, which kicks off in September. He has been given every opportunity to prove himself on the field at Missouri Western State University, both at his natural position of running back and as a kick returner for Dave Toub’s venerated special teams unit.

Prince will have his chance to show fans and coaches his mettle in live-game action this weekend when the Chiefs square off against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire