WATCH: Chiefs QB Shane Buechele uncorks bomb to rookie WR Rashee Rice

It’s only a matter of days before Kansas City Chiefs rookies and quarterbacks report to Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri for training camp. That fact is not stopping a pair of former college teammates from getting some last-minute work together during the offseason.

Former SMU Mustangs Shane Buechele and Rashee Rice, who reunited in Kansas City this offseason after the Chiefs selected Rice at No. 55 overall in the 2023 NFL draft, linked up for an offseason throwing session this past week. They met up in Fort Worth, Texas at the Sam Baugh Indoor Practice Facility for the TCU Horned Frogs. That’s the same practice facility that Patrick Mahomes secured for throwing and workouts earlier this offseason.

Private QB coach Brad Stanfield was in attendance and shared a video of Buechele working with Rice, showing off a 65-yard bomb on a deep post route from the veteran backup to the rookie. They’re clearly looking to recapture some of the chemistry they had when they were playing together during the 2019 and 2020 seasons at SMU. Rice caught over 70 passes for over 1,000 yards and six touchdowns with Buechele as his quarterback for the Mustangs in that span.

If this video clip is any indication, they’re certainly well on their way to revitalizing the connection they had in college and bringing it up to standard for the NFL game.

