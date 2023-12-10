WATCH: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes finds Rashee Rice for TD vs. Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs have pulled within three points of the Buffalo Bills in Week 14 after quarterback Patrick Mahomes found rookie receiver Rashee Rice for a touchdown in the third quarter of the highly anticipated AFC showdown.

After the Chiefs’ defense held Buffalo to a field goal on the opening drive of the second half, Mahomes drove Kansas City’s offense downfield on their first possession of the third quarter. He found Rice in the back of the end zone to get back within one score of the lead.

Would you like a side of Rice with that? 🍚 pic.twitter.com/WScsuPJuas — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 10, 2023

While the Chiefs need to score more points to take their first lead of the game, this play marked something of a turning point for Kansas City, which seemed to gain momentum after the touchdown effort.

Expect Mahomes to continue targeting Rice in key situations as the Chiefs look to earn their ninth win of the season in comeback fashion against the upstart Bills.

