WATCH: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes gets warmed up for Super Bowl LVII

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has taken the field to get warmed up ahead of Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s working on getting his arm warmed up, but most importantly he’s testing his ankle ahead of the game.

Mahomes is still dealing with the remnants of a high ankle sprain suffered in the AFC divisional round against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but you certainly wouldn’t be able to tell watching him get warmed up. Reports from those in attendance say that the difference between how he looked ahead of the AFC Championship Game and ahead of the Super Bowl is discernible.

Mahomes has been consistent in telling reporters this week that he doesn’t really know how his ankle is going to respond until the game gets going, but he also expected to be much closer to 100% this week than last. The key will be ensuring that he doesn’t aggravate the injury during the course of the game.

That said, the ankle clearly isn’t limiting him enough that he can’t have some fun during warmups.

