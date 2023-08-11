WATCH: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes finds Marquez Valdes-Scantling deep downfield

Patrick Mahomes’ incredible arm was on full display at the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp practice on Friday when he found receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling deep downfield for a long completion.

A video of the highlight reel pitch and catch was posted to Twitter by the Chiefs’ official account shortly after practice concluded.

Mahomes makes so many unbelievable throws that plays like this are to be expected during team workouts when he can have fun without the worry of gameday implications. His ability to push the ball down the field is second to none in the NFL, and Mahomes’ amazing passes remain impressive, even if they come against his teammates at training camp practices.

The reigning MVP will finally be able to unleash his talents this weekend when the Chiefs face the New Orleans Saints in their first preseason exhibition on Sunday. Expect Mahomes to take as many chances as possible in his limited snaps as he looks to put on a show for Kansas City’s fans.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire