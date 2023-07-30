WATCH: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shows off wheels during touchdown run

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is known for his magical abilities as a passer, but his work in the ground game can also be equally unbelievable.

He showed off his wheels during Sunday’s practice session, driving for the front pylon in the end zone in a video posted to Twitter by the Chiefs’ official account:

Mahomes might not have the speed of, say, Lamar Jackson, but his ability to make defenses pay when they discount his rushing abilities is reminiscent of Alex Smith, who mentored him back in 2017 as a rookie.

Plays like these don’t mean much given that Mahomes dons a yellow non-contact jersey that keeps defenders from tackling him during practice, but any athleticism he showcases at training camp is a good sign ahead of the 2023 season.

Watch for Mahomes to make some highlight reel plays with his feet during the Chiefs’ upcoming regular season campaign as Kansas City looks to defend their Super Bowl LVII title.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire