WATCH: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes connects with rookie WR Nikko Remigio for training camp touchdown

Kansas City Chiefs rookies and quarterbacks hit the practice field for the first time on Wednesday since reporting to training camp on Tuesday.

While draft picks had their opportunities to shine, it was an undrafted free agent wide receiver that came away with the play of the day. During 7-on-7 team drills, rookie WR Nikko Remigio (formerly of Fresno State) caught a pass from Chiefs starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes left the pocket on the play and found Remigio breaking free near the endzone. The 27-year-old gunslinger unloaded a pass to the rookie wideout, throwing it out of reach of the defensive back in coverage. Remigio was able to elevate slightly to catch the pass over the defender and spin into the endzone for a touchdown.

In the background, you can hear Chiefs’ second-year RB Isiah Pacheco cheering on his new teammates and getting hyped about the productive play for the offense.

The wide receiver position is one to watch for Kansas City during training camp. These early days of training camp practice are allowing some of the rookies to get a jump on their veteran competition. It also serves as a reminder that the competition at the bottom of the roster will be fierce.

