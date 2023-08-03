WATCH: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes scrambles, finds WR Richie James for gnarly completion

Patrick Mahomes’ excellence on the gridiron is well-documented, and even his performances at the Kansas City Chiefs training camp practices can generate jaw-dropping highlights.

This was the case on Thursday, as he completed a gnarly pass to wide receiver Richie James during workouts after breaking the pocket and delivering the ball into a tight window while on the run.

Kansas City Sports Network was in attendance for the day’s drills and posted footage of the impressive pass and catch to Twitter while practice took place.

Patrick Mahomes finds Richie James from outside the pocket. pic.twitter.com/KNcAGoAu80 — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) August 3, 2023

James’ diving effort to come down with the ball was just as impressive as Mahomes’ throw, and with nearly two weeks of camp under their belts, the duo seems to be settling in together more with each practice they participate in.

Watch for James to continue impressing Mahomes and the Chiefs’ coaches as he carves out a role for himself ahead of his first regular season in Kansas City’s legendary offense.

