WATCH: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes continues working on insane behind-the-back passes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is known for making magic happen on the gridiron, but his most recent endeavors at practice have been even more impressive than usual.

After teammates trotted off the field to end Friday’s workouts, Mahomes stayed late to practice his behind-the-back passes, which seem to be part of his plans for the 2023 season. Kansas City Sports Networked documented his extra work at the conclusion of the team’s drills, wherein Mahomes narrowly missed dropping the ball in a bucket from more than 20 yards away.

Mahomes working on the behind the back pass pic.twitter.com/NCxdE2XKzE — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) July 28, 2023

If Mahomes manages to pull off a behind-the-back touchdown pass during the regular season, teams across the NFL may well decide that it isn’t worth the effort of competing against him and give up. The fact that he can throw a ball this far off platform and, again, behind his back would be unbelievable if videos of his efforts weren’t so readily available.

More News!

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney reacts to Patrick Mahomes deep bomb

WATCH: Chiefs lineman warm up ahead of first practice in full pads

Matt Nagy describes Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco's top-notch work ethic

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire