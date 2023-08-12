WATCH: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes hits Rashee Rice for long gain

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been busy helping his receivers acclimate to Andy Reid’s offense at training camp. His connection with guys like Justyn Ross, Skyy Moore, and Richie James is sure to pay dividends during the Chiefs’ 2023 season, but the chemistry he has built with rookie Rashee Rice may prove to be the most crucial to Kansas City’s success.

Mahomes found Rice for a long completion at the Chiefs’ Friday practice session which should bode well for the rookie’s performance in Kansas City’s first preseason game on Sunday. The Chiefs’ official Twitter page posted a video of the exceptional play yesterday.

Plays like this have become routine for the reigning MVP when he targets the talented rookie, and their familiarity is sure to be a key part of Kansas City’s offensive function next season.

Watch for Rice to get plenty of deep targets against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday as the Chiefs look to get off to a fast start in the preseason.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire