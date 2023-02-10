WATCH: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ 2022 NFL MVP acceptance speech

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is officially your 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player. At just 27 years old, he’s earned his second career NFL MVP honor.

Mahomes is getting ready for Super Bowl LVII and didn’t accept the award in person despite being in Arizona where the NFL Honors ceremony was held. He instead shared a pre-recorded message accepting the award, thanking God, family, friends, coaches and teammates.

“First, I want to thank God for giving me this platform and putting so many amazing people around me to help support this dream I’ve had since I was a little kid,” Mahomes said. “Without him, none of this would be possible.

“To my wife Brittany, my baby girl Sterling and my son Bronze, this crazy life that we are living means nothing without y’all. Keeping me balanced and making me appreciate every single day. No matter how I feel coming home, y’all bring me joy and make me appreciate the time I get to spend with y’all. Thank you for always being there for me through my good times and my bad. Love y’all.

“To my family, my mom and my dad, my brother and sister, thank you for supporting me every day and telling me since I was a little kid to follow my dreams.

“To the Chiefs organization, Clark Hunt, Brett Veach, Andy Reid, the staff and most importantly my teammates. I would never be standing here today without y’all giving every day everything that we have together to go for the ultimate goal — the Super Bowl. Let’s continue to go for that dream this weekend.”

Mahomes also tweeted this clip out after the MVP win was announced.

This is for #ChiefsKingdom See y’all this weekend. pic.twitter.com/GaPdfXtY4K — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 10, 2023

Super Bowl LVII can’t get here soon enough.

