WATCH: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes throws underhand TD to Travis Kelce

The Kansas City Chiefs are up to their old tricks against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

With just two yards to gain in a goal-to-go situation, the Chiefs were in desperate need of a money play to get the team into the endzone. They went back to a familiar play that they broke out earlier this season, with a little underhand pass from QB Patrick Mahomes to TE Travis Kelce. They used a similar play and pass against the New York Jets back in November.

This play didn’t use a lot of fancy motion and trickery it was just great execution and great effort from Kelce to bulldozer his way through some blockers into the endzone.

Kelce’s in the midst of a monster performance, with 11 receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown on the night. He’s broken a number of records on the night, both NFL and franchise. The Bills just don’t seem to have an answer for him and with less than a quarter remaining, his big night may not be over.

