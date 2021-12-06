WATCH: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes scores rushing touchdown vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs drew first blood on “Sunday Night Football” against the Denver Broncos, scoring their first points on a pretty rushing touchdown by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. After a stellar first drive, the Chiefs were able to punch the ball into the end zone with some help from their rebuilt offensive line which has looked dominant early against Denver’s defense.

Watch the touchdown here, and notice how third-string RT Andrew Wylie springs him loose with a pancake block to secure the score:

Kansas City is a prohibitive favorite in this game for anyone who has followed the NFL this season. Denver had a hot start in 2021 but has petered out in recent weeks as injuries have piled up and the league has adjusted to their schemes. While they’re by no means a cupcake opponent in Week 13, especially as they’re playing for a share of the lead in the AFC West. the Broncos have had their backs against the wall early in this game, and have predictably struggled against the Chiefs’ electric offense.

Through the first quarter, Andy Reid and the offense have managed to put up 10 points, and Steve Spagnuolo’s defense has held Denver scoreless, keeping their elite receiving talent in check early. They’ll need to keep their foot on the gas on both sides of the ball to put this game away, but after such a strong start, Chiefs fans should feel confident in the team’s ability to win this game.

If they manage to hang on, Kansas City will sit alone at the top of the division with eight wins heading into the final four games of the season. The Los Angeles Chargers are still hot on their trail, and they’re tied at the top with the Chiefs pending the outcome of their matchup with the Broncos. With so much on the line in primetime tonight, Mahomes gave Kansas City the momentum they’ll need to close this game out.

