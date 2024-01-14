WATCH: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes hits WR Rashee Rice for TD vs. Dolphins

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t waste any time getting on the scoreboard against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night. Patrick Mahomes drove Kansas City’s offense downfield after the Chiefs received the opening kickoff, and found the end zone when the reigning MVP hit rookie receiver Rashee Rice near the goal line.

Check out Mahomes’ exceptional touchdown pass that gave Kansas City an early advantage over Miami in the first quarter:

Might be cold… BUT THIS RICE IS ALREADY COOKIN' 🍚 pic.twitter.com/w9N8NgcBSc — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 14, 2024

Kicker Harrison Butker successfully converted his point after try to push the Chiefs’ lead to seven points.

This game is being played in absolutely brutal weather, and points could be hard to come by as players fight the sub-zero temperatures at Arrowhead Stadium.

The clutch connection between Mahomes and his first-year contemporary constituted Rice’s first-career touchdown in the playoffs and came after running back Isiah Pacheco put together a magnificent effort for the Chiefs on the ground.

Expect the Chiefs to lean on Rice and Pacheco in key situations as this game progresses.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire