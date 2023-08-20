WATCH: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes scores his first touchdown of preseason

Patrick Mahomes didn’t get many opportunities to make an impact in the Kansas City Chiefs loss to the New Orleans Saints last week but made his presence felt early against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday. He scored his first passing touchdown of the preseason on a pretty pass to veteran receiver Justin Watson after methodically marching Kansas City down the field late in the first quarter.

Plays like this are expected of the reigning MVP, even in the preseason. The chemistry that Mahomes has built with his receivers in training camp has been a key talking point for fans over the past few weeks, and it is a good sign that the bond bore fruit in Saturday’s game after the disastrous start to the Chiefs’ exhibition schedule last week.

Mahomes may get more chances to show what he can do in the second quarter of this game, so fans should stay tuned to see something special should he take the field in the second quarter.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire