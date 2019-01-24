Watch: Chiefs QB Mahomes rips driving range ball into the night

Because the NFL's overtime rules are stupid, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs lost, 37-31, to the New England Patriots last Sunday night in the AFC Championship Game.

Because the NFL's overtime rules are stupid, Mahomes was not given the opportunity to possess the ball in overtime.

Because the NFL's overtime rules are stupid, Mahomes is now in Orlando, Fla., for the Pro Bowl.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Because the NFL's overtime rules are stupid, Mahomes had time to visit a Top Golf on Wednesday.

Because the NFL's overtime rules are stupid, we have this video of Mahomes hitting a ball.

Also, the NFL's overtime rules are stupid. Anyone who can't see that is a savage and an idiot.