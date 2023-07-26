WATCH: Chiefs practice double-pass play at training camp

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is known for employing trickery in his offensive schemes and directed his team to practice one unique gadget play at practice on Wednesday.

This particular play was a designed double-pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to receiver Richie James, who then flung the ball to veteran wideout Marquez Valdez-Scantling deep downfield.

Our friends at Kansas City Sports Network got footage of the unique scheme and posted a video of the successful completions from Mahomes to James to Scantling to Twitter.

Mahomes to Richie James and a pass MVS 👀 pic.twitter.com/X0spGRs5nI — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) July 26, 2023

While this play may have succeeded at Wednesday’s workouts with coaches defending Kansas City’s elite receivers, Reid isn’t likely to rely on his pass catchers to throw the ball during the 2023 season.

Nonetheless, fans can rest assured that the long-tenured head coach will have an ace up his sleeve if he sees an opening to exploit defenses who are too keyed in on Mahomes to realize that a bigger threat exists on the boundary.

