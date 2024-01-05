WATCH: Chiefs players predict College Football Playoff National Championship

The Kansas City Chiefs are one week away from the NFL playoffs, but in a short video that hit social media platforms this morning, the team’s players gave their take on another postseason event: the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Stars like Travis Kelce, Drue Tranquill, and Jawaan Taylor all weighed in on the upcoming matchup between the University of Michigan and the University of Washington.

We asked the guys, who do you think is winning the College Football Playoff? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/bhxzdkDRub — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 5, 2024

Only two players on the Chiefs’ 53-man roster attended the universities competing for college football supremacy on Monday, January 8. Veteran defensive lineman Mike Danna was a University of Michigan Wolverine, and defensive back Trent McDuffie was a Husky at the University of Washington.

McDuffie’s running mate in Kansas City’s defensive backfield, practice squad member Keith Taylor, also attended the University of Washington.

While the highly anticipated matchup between college football’s top football programs is sure to be the topic of endless discussion in the team’s locker room over the next few days, the Chiefs are set to lock in and finish their regular season strong against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire