WATCH: Chiefs players choose their favorite Patrick Mahomes play of 2022 season

After Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes won the NFL’s MVP award on Sunday night, the team released a compilation of his teammates and coaches choosing their favorite play of the 2022 NFL season. There were so many great moments that it was hard for some to narrow it down to just one, but several players managed to do so.

“There’s a lot of plays,” Jerick McKinnon said. “That guy’s a machine.”

McKinnon, of course, would later choose the no-look touchdown toss against the Broncos that Mahomes threw to him. So did Juan Thornhill and Trey Smith.

“I would say the play against the Buccaneers,” JuJu Smith-Schuster said. “We’re in the Red Zone, Pat scrambles, goes to the sideline, spins and does this like fade-away Steph Curry touchdown. At that point, I was like, ‘OK, this dude is special.'”

“My favorite one, even though we lost the game was Air Mahomes,” Travis Kelce said. “Cincinnati Bengals. I think it was a fourth down play, gotta have it. The guy just sacrificed his body for the better of the team. That’s why we love him, man. He’s the ultimate competitor.”

Justin Reid was a fan of the jump pass against Jacksonville in the AFC divisional round, but Eric Bieniemy had an even better moment.

“That last play he made in the AFC Championship Game,” Bieniemy said. “Just ending the game the way that he did and making that run. That’s probably going to stay with me for a while now.”

I am sure that a large section of Chiefs Kingdom feels the same way about that one.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire