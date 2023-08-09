WATCH: Chiefs OC Matt Nagy shows off arm at Chiefs training camp

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy was once a prized quarterback prospect before getting into coaching in the NFL. A University of Delaware product, he went undrafted after the 2001 annual selection meeting but found a niche for himself playing professional football in the Arena Football League through the 2000s.

His arm talent finally warranted a spot on an NFL roster in 2009, when he was briefly under contract with the Philadelphia Eagles. Outside of his AFL experience, though, Nagy has been known for his coaching ability, not as a star player.

But, the seasoned coordinator proved that he could still sling the ball at Kansas City’s Tuesday training camp practice when video surfaced of him uncorking a pass that hit the crossbar on one of the goalposts at Missouri Western State University.

Your OC can't do this 🎯 pic.twitter.com/bWZGUEai4m — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 8, 2023

This incredible throw seemed to be from between 30 and 40 yards out, so his accuracy in hitting the crossbar was notable. Don’t expect Nagy to push Patrick Mahomes for playing time in 2023, but should Kansas City find themselves without a quarterback due to extreme circumstances, their offensive coordinator may be a viable option under center.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire