WATCH: Chiefs LT Orlando Brown Jr. mic’d up against Packers

Orlando Brown Jr. wasn’t just one of three players to represent the Kansas City Chiefs for the coin toss in Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers, he was also the latest player to be mic’d up.

Brown broke the offensive line’s huddle ahead of the game, saying, “Play for each other, play for each other.” It’s clear that the starting left tackle has established himself as a leader of that unit. He’s shown improvement each and every week in Kansas City, culminating in his Week 9 game against the Packers.

It’s always a treat when you get a player in the trenches mic’d up for a game. You get to hear all the noise that goes when the offensive and defensive lines clash, but they also just know how to have a good time. That was evident after Chiefs TE Travis Kelce’s touchdown, with Brown Jr. heading to the sideline calling it, “animalistic behavior.”

He continued to bring the energy throughout the game, shouting at his teammates before they took the field, “It’s a mindset upfront, It’s a mindset upfront. We show up when they need us.”

As it turns out, on the game-clinching play, Patrick Mahomes would need his O-Line. With just six yards to get the first down to seal the game, Mahomes needed some extra time to keep the play alive. Brown Jr. and his teammates did just enough that when Mahomes sprinted to the right he had the time to find Tyreek Hill downfield. Brown’s reaction to the throw by Mahomes was priceless.

“Big boy football,” Brown shouted twice at Mahomes.

“I do this shit,” Mahomes yelled back at Brown in response.

Brown really was the perfect hype-man after a game-winning drive. Hopefully, he can bring that same energy in Week 10 when the Chiefs travel to face the Las Vegas Raiders on “Sunday Night Football.”

