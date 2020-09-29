WATCH: Chiefs LT Eric Fisher catches touchdown in fourth quarter

“Touchdown, Eric Fisher!”

Count it among the things that you probably didn’t expect to hear during “Monday Night Football.” That’s right, Chiefs Kingdom. The former No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2013 NFL Draft and starting left tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs caught a touchdown pass.

Andy Reid is really opening his bag of tricks tonight for this prime time game against the Baltimore Ravens. He’s pulling out all the stops to ensure that Kansas City stays in the lead and this play just proves it. The Chiefs currently lead 34-20 after this beauty of a play featuring Fisher.

Check it out:





Fisher is lined up at the left tackle position and declares eligible. He acts as if he’s going to block and just leaks out near the goal line. Mahomes lobs the pass up and floats it right into the waiting arms of his left tackle. What a well designed and executed play to get the big man his first career touchdown reception. Fisher carried the “athletic” offensive tackle descriptor coming out of college and he got a chance to prove it right there.