WATCH: Chiefs’ locker room celebration following Week 4 win over Buccaneers

There’s nothing better than a victory Monday in the NFL.

The Kansas City Chiefs enjoyed the victory after the game with a nice locker room celebration led by HC Andy Reid and QB Patrick Mahomes, but it didn’t last particularly long.

“Great job and I’m proud of you guys,” Reid said. “For that, you get the next couple of days off.”

Reid preached that the guys should take care of themselves as the team didn’t get back until early in the morning hours. He and Patrick Mahomes wanted everyone rested up and focused as the team turns their attention to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5 on “Monday Night Football.”

“Hey, great job today,” Mahomes said. “Way to accept the challenge. We can learn, we can get better. But make sure y’all are ready next week, you all know who is coming to town.”

This will be the first matchup of the season with the team’s most bitter rival, so they won’t be taking it lightly. It comes in primetime and fresh off the Raiders’ first win of the season.

