WATCH: Chiefs HC Andy Reid, GM Brett Veach speak with media at 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially arrived in Indianapolis, Indiana for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Everyone is already hard at work, whether that means working out deals with pending free agents or evaluating the latest group of prospects as they pursue their NFL dreams.

Chiefs Kingdom will be getting updates from both head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach during their media availability beginning at 11:00 a.m. CT. Both will be on the podium for roughly 15 minutes, providing updates on all the latest news.

There are sure to be some questions about Eric Bieniemy’s departure to Washington and Matt Nagy’s promotion to offensive coordinator, along with other coaching vacancies that have yet to be filled. We’ll also hear plenty about the franchise tag deadline, personnel decisions in free agency, NFL overtime rules, the 2023 NFL draft and the strength of the draft class.

It’s hard to follow up on the Super Bowl LVII win, but Reid and Veach are typically good for a few updates that should get Chiefs Kingdom excited about what’s to come next. Sometimes they’re even ready to make an announcement or two while they’re at the podium.

You can watch the live stream over on the Chiefs’ official YouTube page or you can tune in at the top of the page.

